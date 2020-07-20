Regional News

Bono East NPP Regional Chairman tours registration centers

Mr Thomas Adu-Appiah, Bono East Regional Chairman

To ensure a smooth voters’ registration in the Bono East region, the Bono East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Thomas Adu-Appiah (AKA, Chairman Toma) and his abled team of compatriots of the great party have been touring the region since the voters’ registration exercise began.

Their tour took them to Sene West constituency to monitor the ongoing national exercise.



He advised constituent to adhere to the social distancing directive to avoid the contraction of the COVID-19 pandemic and to stay alive.



Included in the team are the Regional Secretary David Boakye, Assistant Regional Secretary Seidu Limann, Woman Organizer Sophia Afriyie Danso and the Youth Organizer Daniel Owiredu.



They were joined by the Parliamentary Candidate and the Constituency Executive Committee led by Chairman Mohammed Believer.

The areas they visited includes Lassi, Lemmu, Kyeamekrom, Kofi Gyan, Akenten, Kallipo, Court House and Kwame Danso town Centres. The Chairman was satisfied with the adherence to the Convid 19 Protocols at the centres.



He commended the Parliamentary Candidate and the Executives for their unity of purpose and encouraged them to continue.



He also plead to all citizens in the country to go out in their numbers and register in the various registration centers so as to let them vote in the upcoming 7th December 2020 election .

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng

