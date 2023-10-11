Bono East Regional Chairman descends heavily on Prof Frimpong Boateng over his family and friend government comments

NPP Bono East regional chairman, Ibrahim Baba Bukhari

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Baba Bukari branded in political circles as a “Game Changer” has descended heavily on a former appointee of the ruling government, Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng over claims that President Akufo-Addo is running family, friends and concubine administration.

He observed that Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng was speaking out of bitterness against the president for taking him out of his government during NPP’s second term.



“This is a man who has benefited from the Akufo-Addo lead administration as a Minister, he was part of those privileged few who had the opportunity to serve in the first term of this administration, why is he so bitter, is it because he is not an appointee anymore? ” he quizzed.



The former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, earlier described the administration of the current government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as a blend of family, friends, and concubines.



The former minister, who has, in recent times, taken several swipes at the government in which he used to serve, said in his latest open letter to the government, questioning how the country got to where it is in terms of lawlessness.



He recalled how he was of the view that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was the doyen of the rule of law.

The former minister went ahead to say that, the NPP has lost its morals in governance due to high nepotism in the Akufo-Addo lead administration



Following the comments, Ibrahim Baba Bukari in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, called on the public to treat Prof Frimpong Boateng’s claims with the contempt they deserve.



He noted comments from the former minister hold no merit, as the man failed to back his claims with evidence.



The NPP further noted that they have noticed with concern Prof Frimpong Boateng is bent on destroying the NPP, something he said must be checked immediately.



Chairman Ibrahim Bukari advised Prof. Frimpong Boateng to focus on answers to the following reports:

His son, Joojo Frimpong Boateng was deeply involved in illegal mining operations (Galamsey) with the blessing of his father appointed to fight illegal mining.



The bribery allegations against him



What happened to the missing excavators?



Who was he a concubine to when he was in government?