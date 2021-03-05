Bono East Regional Child Protection Committee inaugurated

The Bono East Regional Child Protection Committee has been inaugurated, with a call on members to facilitate the proper upbringing and development of children in the region.

Mr George Padmore Mensah, the Bono Regional Coordinator Director who made the call also tasked the committee to ensure that children in the region grow in a protective environment.



The committee comprises representatives from the Social Welfare Department, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, National Commission for Civic Education, Non-Governmental Organisations, Religious Bodies, Traditional Authorities and the Births and Deaths Department.



Section 16 (1)of the children Act 1998, Act 560, states “District Assembly shall protect the welfare and promote the rights of children within its area of authority and shall ensure that within the district, government agencies liaise with each other in matters concerning children.



“The best way to make children good is to make them happy”, Mr Mensah stated and reminded the committee members they served as a child protection body in the region to oversee the coordination and implementation of child and family welfare policy and justice.

“You are also to ensure that children are treated with utmost care and in an environment free from abuse, violence, neglect and exploitation”, he told them.



Mr George Yaw Ankamah, the Bono East Regional Director of the Department of Children explained protecting the rights of children would help the nation to achieve the overall goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



He urged the committee to help address issues contributing to gender inequality, maternal mortality and infant morbidity in the region.