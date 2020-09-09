General News

Bono East welcomes President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The chiefs and people of Bono East on Tuesday gave a tumultuous welcome to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he embarks on a two-day working visit to the Region.

With Techiman as its capital, the Region, carved out of the then Brong-Ahafo Region, was created among five others in early 2019, following a successful referendum to that effect on December 27, 2018.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) ascertained during a visit to some communities in the Techiman South Municipality and adjoining municipal and district capitals that besides the feverish preparations to welcome the President by the assemblies, the expectations of the people were high.



At Bamiri, a farming community in the Techiman Municipality, residents were eagerly waiting to receive President Akufo-Addo for the first time as he has never been to that community since he assumed office.



Mr Asamoah Asumaning, a peasant farmer, said President Akufo-Addo’s visit would boost the working appetite of farmers as they would request for more farming inputs to motivate them to work harder for more yields under the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) and the Planting for Food and Jobs.



Dr Amadu Asem, the Cashew seedlings Nursing Coordinator under the PERD at Hausa Community, a suburb of Techiman, said President Akufo-Addo’s visit would ginger “those of us at the grass root level to participate in the decision-making process for our communities’ development”.

Nana Ameyaw Manu, the National Vice Chair of the Peasant Farmers’ Association of Ghana, expressed the hope that the visit would reconnect the relationship between farmers and the President’s Office, as the farmers would better understand the his policies, especially those relating to farming.



At Nkoranza South, Kintampo North and Wenchi municipalities as well as Techiman North, Kintampo South and Nkoranza North districts the story was not different as public buildings had received facelift to give befitting status of those communities.



The President is expected to inaugurate a warehouse at Sene West, cut the sod at Atebubu-Amantin for the rehabilitation of the Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwokrom road and also inspect the Amantin agro-processing factory under the One District One Factory (1D1F) Programme.



At Techiman the President would inaugurate the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs and also cut sod for the reshaping and taring of Tuobodom Town roads at Techiman North among other activities.

