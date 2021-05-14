Bono Minister urges Muslim youth to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in moderation

Justina Owusu-Banahene, Bono Regional Minister

Muslim youth have been urged to celebrate the festive season in moderation, and avoid untoward activities that would make their month-long prayers unfruitful.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister gave the advice when she addressed the Muslims as they marked this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr celebration in Sunyani.



"Be moderate in all your activities and allow the holy Quran to guide you in whatever you do in season and beyond" she told the Muslims.



The Regional Minister said her doors were widely opened for suggestions and advice and called on Islamic leaders and scholars to support her administration to facilitate the development of the region.

Alhaji Baba Seidu Mamud, the Deputy Bono Regional Chief Imam advised Muslims to co-exist peacefully with other religious sects to strengthen national peace and social cohesion.



"We must strive hard and remain watchful by avoiding any form of ungodliness. This is the surest way Allah would shower his mercies and blessings on us as Muslims" he said.



Earlier, Alhaji Seidu led the Muslims to offer prayers for the nation, President Akufo-Addo and his government and the Regional Minister.