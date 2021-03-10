Bono NCCE trains staff on coronavirus Vaccination

The program was to update the staff on the vaccination exercise

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Bono Region has organised training for staff on the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination.

The day’s programme held in Sunyani was to update the staff on the vaccination exercise to enable them to educate the public to get the vaccine.



Ms Doris Gbongbo, the Regional Director, in an address, said the training was to deepen the knowledge of participants about the vaccines to effectively educate the populace.



She said the vaccines were developed to increase antigens in the human body against infections, saying it was, therefore, necessary for the NCCE to prepare the minds of the people to clear their fears and doubts about the vaccines.



Ms Gbongbo said, “the rightful message, truth and accurate information on the vaccine, the value of immunisation and the need to take it ought to go down well with the masses.”



The participants were educated on issues, including vaccine anxiety-related clusters, necessary tests conducted on the vaccine by the Food and Drugs Authority in Ghana and countries manufacturing the vaccines.

Other issues discussed were the rightful way of wearing a nose mask, the COVID-19 vaccines related symptoms and the reaction the public would want to know.



Mr Gervais Anvoh, a resource person from the Public Health Department, Bono Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, said, “vaccines have been with the world (humankind) to save lives from infections for about 225 years now.”



He said the introduction of the vaccines was to help improve the management of the covid-19 pandemic.



"This does not also mean there are no more safety protocols, the vaccine has come to add up to the preventive measures to slow the spreading rate, so the protocols are still necessary to conquer the virus,” he added.