Bono NHIA mobilises GH¢7,386,686.96 in 2022

Joseph Mensah, Regional Director (NHIA) Bono

Source: GNA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Bono Region mobilized GH¢7,386,686.96 representing 72 percent of its annual revenue mobilization target of GH¢10,220,919.70 for 2022, Joseph Mensah the Regional Director has announced.

Speaking at the Authority’s 2022 end-of-year performance review meeting attended by district managers and senior management staff at the regional Directorate on Tuesday in Sunyani, Joseph Mensah said 60 percent of NHIA offices in the districts also exceeded their 2022 annual targets.



He announced the region topped the Universal Health Coverage league table with 80.8 percent population coverage within the year under review.



Joseph Mensah mentioned other successes by the region including setting up committees at the regional and district levels to fight co-payment, exceeding indigent enrollment targets and introducing E-renewal, E-claims and ‘‘my NHIS app” in the area of information communication technology.

He stated irrespective of the strides made, the Directorate was bedevilled with challenges regarding inadequate logistics and the prevalence of co-payment in some health facilities leading to clients’ loss of interest in the scheme.



He said to strive further for perfection as an institution to attain greater accomplishments this year and in the years ahead, the Directorate sought to encourage the linkage of the NHIA and NIA cards while ensuring constant visits to provide sites by the co-payment prevention committee.



He added the Directorate would be making regular stakeholder engagements and reviews of activities at the district offices, sensitising the public on the “my NHIS app” and the activation as monitoring and evaluation supervisors for effective monitoring.