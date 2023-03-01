1
Menu
News

Bono NHIA mobilises GH¢7,386,686.96 in 2022

Dhchj Joseph Mensah, Regional Director (NHIA) Bono

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Bono Region mobilized GH¢7,386,686.96 representing 72 percent of its annual revenue mobilization target of GH¢10,220,919.70 for 2022, Joseph Mensah the Regional Director has announced.

Speaking at the Authority’s 2022 end-of-year performance review meeting attended by district managers and senior management staff at the regional Directorate on Tuesday in Sunyani, Joseph Mensah said 60 percent of NHIA offices in the districts also exceeded their 2022 annual targets.

He announced the region topped the Universal Health Coverage league table with 80.8 percent population coverage within the year under review.

Joseph Mensah mentioned other successes by the region including setting up committees at the regional and district levels to fight co-payment, exceeding indigent enrollment targets and introducing E-renewal, E-claims and ‘‘my NHIS app” in the area of information communication technology.

He stated irrespective of the strides made, the Directorate was bedevilled with challenges regarding inadequate logistics and the prevalence of co-payment in some health facilities leading to clients’ loss of interest in the scheme.

He said to strive further for perfection as an institution to attain greater accomplishments this year and in the years ahead, the Directorate sought to encourage the linkage of the NHIA and NIA cards while ensuring constant visits to provide sites by the co-payment prevention committee.

He added the Directorate would be making regular stakeholder engagements and reviews of activities at the district offices, sensitising the public on the “my NHIS app” and the activation as monitoring and evaluation supervisors for effective monitoring.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: