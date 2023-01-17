Bono Region: Fiapire Chief awards scholarships to13 students

The scholarship titled “Obrempong scholarship” covers the payment of tuition fees

The Chief of Fiapire in the Bono region of Ghana, Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, has awarded thirteen students from the Fiapire traditional area full scholarships to advance their education in the various tertiary institutions in the country.

The scholarship titled “Obrempong scholarship” covers the payment of tuition fees for the beneficiaries.



Presenting the scholarship awards to the recipients at Fiapire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, who doubles as the Vice Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University in Accra, noted that the beneficiaries funds were generated from donations made by residents and people of Fiapire heritage to the ‘Fiapire Education Fund’. He explained that the fund was created during a recent ‘Education Festival’ held at Fiapire.



“You would recall that during the celebration of the Education Festival in December 2022, we created endowment fund to solicit for funds to support the education of our future generation. Though we couldn’t raise enough money but the little we raised is what we want to use to support these individuals.”



“A number of people have applied for the scholarship, we are currently considering those who are going to pursue programs relating to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). This is because, such graduates can start up their businesses without waiting for direct employment from the government. These individuals are brilliant students who successfully passed their WASSCE but have the financial constraint to further their education to the University.” Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II remarked.



The Fiapire Chief who since his ascendency to the throne has been keen on improving and advancing the educational access of his subjects have initiated various programs to drive the educational desire of his people. This he describes as a legacy he wants to live behind.

“Fiapre does not have gold, oil, cashew and cocoa and so the only legacy we can leave our children is education. I urge all parents not to gamble with the education of their wards.”



Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II stated further that the ‘Fiapire Educational Endowment Fund’ is targeted at supporting needy but brilliant students from Fiapire and the Bono region at large.



He also highlighted that, the traditional area aims at constructing a Library and an ICT Centre to advance the educational needs and quality in the traditional area.



He further reiterated his commitment to support students from the region and urge all and sundry to come on board to support his objectives to make Fiapire an educational and educated hub in the country.