Bono Region: One confirmed case of cholera recorded

File Photo

Ghana has recorded a confirmed case of Cholera in the Bono Region.

The confirmed case was recorded in a 10-year-old girl from the Dormaa Municipality.



A statement issued by the Health Directorate said it suspected an outbreak on January 3, 2023, and alerted the region.



A sample was taken to the Bono Regional Hospital for further investigation.

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the lab confirmed the sample to be positive for vibrio cholera.



The Regional Health Directorate says it has informed health facilities (government and private) about strengthening surveillance on Cholera and other diseases of epidemic potential for prompt response actions if they occur.