0
Menu
News

Bono Region: Philanthropist reshapes 15 km Adadiem-Boakre roads in Jaman North

Philp Jhff philanthropist Enock Nyarko

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: Eddie Mingle, Contributor

A public-spirited resident of Jaman North District in the Bono Region and a philanthropist, at his own expense, has reshaped a number of roads in Adadientem, Boakre communities.

This is the first time that the roads are being rehabilitated by an individual.

The 15 kilometres of roads project which cost GHC 15000 is been undertaking by Mr Enock Nyarko, Chief Executive Officer of Enock Nyarko Charity Foundation who hails from Jaman North District.

The initial works undertaken by the resident, Mr Nyarko, included the removal of boulders from the road using earth-moving vehicles and machines to make driving easy for all who ply the roads.  

He indicated that the situation has persisted for so many years and had not seen improvement on the road, he decided to come in to fix the initial problem that is to listen to the people's cry.

According to the residents, the poor nature of the roads have affected their day-to-today activities and their farm produce got spoiled during harvest season and they have also been complaining whiles nobody came to their aid.

Speaking to the newsmen, Mr Nyarko said the road works were his personal contribution to the development of these communities.

In an interview, Mr Nyarko said he hoped that a lot of people will show such acts of selflessness to help their communities and the nation at large.

He added that residents should do their best to contribute their quota towards improving the roads in the community as well as security in the area.

In recognition of the good work, the residents to send a a delegation to meet with Mr. Nyarko to commend him for making the community come alive. 

The residents promised to support the course of the philanthropist in the community since he has brought back joy to them

Source: Eddie Mingle, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study