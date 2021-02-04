Bono Region records six coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus test - File Photo

Dr John Ekow Otoo, a Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in-charge of Public Health on Wednesday stated that the Bono Region has recorded six cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) deaths.

Just one death occurred last year while five has been recorded this year, Dr Otoo told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Wednesday in Sunyani.



He said the sixth death yet to be identified occurred on Tuesday, February 02, 2021 but the five other deaths comprised two males and three females.



Dr Otoo emphasised that the region’s active cases were now 37, saying four of them were on admission at the COVID-19 Centre at the Sunyani Regional Hospital (SRH) receiving treatment.



He added one of the four “who is severely ill is on ventilator whilst the other three who have been removed from the ventilator are having moderate conditions responding to treatment at the SRH”.



Dr Otoo said the remaining 33 patients were in self-quarantine at their respective abodes under effective monitoring and supervision of health personnel assigned for that duty.

The Deputy Regional Director, Public Health further indicated the region’s total recorded cases from last year to date was 688 including 166 health workers who have all recovered.



Dr Otoo advised the general public to always wear the face mask and religiously adhere to all the other directives and protocols against the spread of the COVID-19 because “it is much better to be in a face /nose mask than to be on a ventilator”.



He said as part of government’s effort in preventing the spread of the COVID-19, parents and guardians too must make it a matter of crucial importance to educate their children and wards on how to observe the COVID-19 protocols and directives, both at home and outside the home.



Dr Otoo said the Regional Health Directorate had arranged for health workers who had been monitoring the situation in the schools to ensure any suspected case could be handled accordingly.