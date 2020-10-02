Bono Regional Minister is corrupt, she's collapsing the NPP - Majority Chief Whip alleges

Majority Chief Whip, Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency and Majority Chief Whip, Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh says the Bono Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson is corrupt.

According to Ameyaw Cheremeh, the corrupt activities of Hon. Kumi Richardson is affecting the integrity of the Akufo-Addo government and called for her to be brought to order.



“I am appealing to President Akufo-Addo to watch the activities of Hon. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson for using her position to manoeuver her way into alleged broad day light thievery in the Region which is gradually affecting the party and can even have effect on the December crucial elections.”



Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh disclosed this on Sunyani-based Nimdee FM.

“People are asking questions . . . Is it true or otherwise that the Bono Regional Minister took four hundred thousand cedis from a contractor in charge of Secondary school project in the Sunyani municipality? Is it true or otherwise that the Bono Regional Minister levied all the Assemblies, DCEs of the Region to the tune of ten thousand (Ghc 10,000) each ahead of the President’s visit and yet everywhere the President went the Assemblies still footed the bill? Is it true or otherwise that the Minister levied all the Assemblies twelve thousand Ghana Cedi (12,000) to procure motor bicycles? Where are the bicycles?”



“The activities of the Minister is causing us the 2020 election because she is grabbing all the government juicy contracts to herself and family members and it is wrong . . . I will not look on for this to happen,” he stressed.