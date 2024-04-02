Bono Regional Minister laments rising spate of bleaching, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy

Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has lamented the rising spate of skin bleaching in the region, especially among the youth.

Madam Owusu-Banahene made the observation when she addressed the launch of the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Adventist Choir Union (GACU) of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Sunyani.



While some may view bleaching as a cosmetic choice, the truth is that bleaching can have severe and long-lasting health consequences, particularly for women.



Research has shown that the chemicals found in many bleaching products can disrupt hormonal balance and lead to complications such as infertility.



She called on churches to raise awareness about the dangers of bleaching and discourage it.

"We cannot ignore the scourge of drug abuse and teenage pregnancy that continues to afflict our youth," she added.



"These social vices not only jeopardize the physical and mental well-being of our young people but also undermine the fabric of our communities, and we must work tirelessly to provide the youth with the support, education, and resources they need to make informed choices and avoid falling victim to these destructive behaviours," she stressed.



Madam Owusu-Banahene admonished the youth to guard themselves against the allure of shortcuts and quick fixes to escape reality through substance abuse and teenage pregnancy.



"Instead, channel your energy into positive pursuits such as education, sports, and community service," she advised.