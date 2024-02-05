Bono Regional NPP supports Paul Twum Barimah on his acclamation

Paul Twum Barimah

Source: Barimah Radio, Dormaa

Earlier today at Wamfie in the Dormaa East Constituency, Hon Paul TWUM Barimah, Member of Parliament for the good people of Dormaa East constituency was acclaimed and endorsed for a second term after going unopposed in the just-ended NPP parliamentary primaries.

The popular acclamation saw in attendance distinguished chiefs from the Bono Region, all 12 constituency chairmen in the Bono Region, other parliamentary aspirants within the Bono Region and outside the Bono Region, Pastors, Imams, opinion leaders, and representatives from the Regional party.



Representing the regional chairman for the Bono Region, Regional Secretary Kofi Boateng noted that, Hon Paul TWUM Barimah has exhibited leadership, and humility and represents the future of the Region hence he was not surprised to see other constituency chairmen come through to support the Hon member of parliament and also the reason why the entire Bono Regional party overwhelmingly endorses his candidature for a second term.



Hon Paul Twum Barimah affectionately known as PTB speaking at the conference began by expressing his heartfelt gratitude to his constituents, polling station executives, coordinators, constituency executives, chiefs, and people of Dormaa



East for reposing confidence in him and endorsing him for a second term.

He further called for unity within the rank and file of the party and also admonished the party faithfuls to work hard to ensure we break the 8.











