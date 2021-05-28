Bono Regional secretariat of GAMLS joins nationwide strike

Logo of Medical Laboratory Workers' Union - Melpwu

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional Secretariat of the Ghana Association of Medical laboratory scientists (GAMLS) on Thursday declared their support of the nationwide strike action currently in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Mr. Mark Danquah, Bono Regional chairman of the Association and copied to the Ghana News Agency.



It was copied to The Director of Health Services, Bono Regional Health Directorate, and Regional Medical Laboratory Scientist.



The statement was also made available to members of the International Federation of Biomedical laboratory science (IFBLS), the Federation of African Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (FAAMLS), Clinical Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) and the Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professions (GFAHP).



It explained that the action of the strike was as a result of the refusal of the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to remove two physicians from the haematology unit of the laboratory.

Medical Laboratory Scientists at KATH had since Thursday, May 20, been on a sit-down strike to register their protest against what they described as “wrongful postings of two Medical Officers to the Laboratory Services Directorate (LSD)” as “Clinical” Hematologists.



“The Bono Regional Executive Council (REC) of the GAMLS and the entire Regional membership fully support the nationwide strike action declared by the leadership of the association,” it added.



The Association, therefore, called on all medical laboratory professionals in the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) and all private health facilities in the Region to adhere to the directives from the national office concerning the strike action.