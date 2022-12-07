Bono Regions thank NPP for electing their son as NPP Chairman

Stephen Ntim, National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party [C]

The three Bono regions, namely Bono, Bono East, and Bono West have expressed gratitude to the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) for electing their son, Stephen Ayesu Ntim as National Chairman of the party.

According to them, the party has done the three Bono areas a great honour with the election of their illustrious son.



On Sunday, 4th December 2022, a thanksgiving service was held at the Wesely Methodist Cathedral at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District to thank God for the election of Mr. Ntim as National Chairman of the NPP.



The Service that had Dormaamanhene Osagyefour Oseadeeyor Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II as Special Guest of Honour was attended by many dignitaries, political players, government officials, and indigenes.



NPP National Chairman Mr. Stephen Ntim and his family were joined by Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, Bono Regional Minister Madam Justina Awo Banahene, MP Dormaa East Hon Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, MP Dormaa Central Hon Kwaku Agyemang Manu who is Health Minister, Bono 1st Vice Mr Joseph Mensah, Bono Regional Secretary Mr Kofi Boateng, Bono Regional Women’s organiser Madam Doris Asomah, Bono Regional Research and elections Officer Mr Henry Karikari, Bono Region Communications Director Gabriel Korang-Ababio, all MMDCEs in Bono Region, Constituency executives in Dormaa East, Sunyani East Constituency executives, NPP Regional and Constituency executives from Ahafo and Bono East Regions, former Ministers and MMDCEs from Prez Kuffours era, party faithful and residents in Bono region to celebrate the mass.



Mr Stephen Ntim in his speech admonished celebrants to be steadfast and faithful in the Lord through life’s difficult and arduous journey.



He stated that it was his unflinching faith and belief in God that has seen him annex the NPP Chairmanship slot after 4 previous attempts.

Mr Ntim implored believers to pray for and with him and also believe that the NPP will surely break the 8-year political cycle and retain political power in 2024 to continue with its good works.



Nana Dormaamanhene Osafyefo Oseadeeyor Dr. Agyemang Badu II, spoke about the need to unify all fronts in the NPP. He counseled his subjects to eschew all forms of societal ills, especially the galamsey menace, and stressed on the need to ensure the cleanliness of the environment. Nana pledged 5,000 cedis to the Methodist church’s annual harvest among other things.



Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe thanked all and sundry for their belief and support for the NPP and touched on plans for the NPP in the ensuing years. He iterated that the primary focus of the Bono Executive Committee of the NPP is to put all strategies in place to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP in the 2024 general elections as an honor to Mr Stephen Ntim who is a Bono indigene.



NPP National Chairman and his family made a cash donation and musical instrument to the Methodist Church in fulfillment of a request made to him.



Dormaamanhene Osaagyefo Oseadeeyor Dr Nana Agyemang Badu II in his closing remarks as Chairman for the occasion admonished all citizens to show love and patriotism to mother Ghana and to assist in its development.



He promised to do everything within his power to achieve that ideal and invited all to come on board.