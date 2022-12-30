Bono regional minister encourages officers to wear uniforms to 31st night activities

Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu Banahene

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang

Following possible incidents of criminal activities and attacks during December 31st night activities to mark the New Year, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC), is encouraging security officers to wear their uniforms when they attend religious services to make congregations feel safer.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene encouraged all uniform men to wear their uniforms to church programs to deter criminal activities, especially the New Year church services.



“In the wake of the possible attacks and criminal activities in 31st December programs, I will encourage our officers who attend worship services to do so in full uniform as long as their bosses and the church leaders are okay with the decision.



The REGSEC Chief said officers should first let their superiors and the churches know they are going to be in uniform.



According to her, this simple act will help reassure congregants, as well as, serve as a deterrent for anyone intending harm.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene also cautioned the public to be security conscious while indulging in activities to mark the New Year.



This is because criminals frequently took advantage of the excitement that typified the night of December 31, to indulge in unlawful activities.



Chairman of the Bono REGSEC said that December 31st night activities mainly entail church services and other forms of social meetings which easily got people excited to the point of losing their usual sense of caution.



The regional minister, therefore, advised people to be extra cautious when leaving their homes for the various activities that would be organised to mark the New Year.

She said it is worth knowing that criminals are well aware of this and could easily take advantage of the situation.



She said it is critical for everyone to realise that security is a shared responsibility between the police and the public, assuring that while the police would be doing their best to ensure safety, the police need the full cooperation of the public for maximum security to be ensured.



Mad Owusu Banahene reiterated that it is very important for citizens to be vigilant to ensure security in their homes, and do their best to prevent any break-in during “the cross-overs and the pass-overs”



With regard to citizens' security and safety, the REGSEC Chief advised that car users should ensure that their cars are well-serviced and in good condition, and try as much as possible to choose multiple routes to avoid being traced and tracked.

She again advised people going out for social activities to be cautious with the people they move with. She advised young ladies, especially to ensure that they don’t get overtaken by excitement and risk their safety.



Mad. Owusu Banahene urged parents and guardians to accompany their children to church services and all other occasions during New Year's eve celebrations since unaccompanied children could be easily targeted by kidnappers.



She again urged people to move in groups, as much as possible, and to also plan their routes very carefully, so as not to risk falling victim to lurking criminals.



The regional minister said both pedestrians and motorists should be careful with either accepting or offering lifts, adding that whilst criminals often kidnapped people by pretending to offer lifts, they could also pose as stranded pedestrians to harm unsuspecting motorists.

She urged neighbourhoods to collaborate on crime prevention as much as possible and ensure that their homes are properly locked up or watched over, as they leave for the 31st Night activities.



“We advise churches, nightclub owners, pubs, event organisers and all others who run places where patrons park their cars, to be particular with providing maximum security for these cars," she added.



The regional minister also cautioned people on the need to stay safe with social media updates saying, "be careful how much you put out there because you could give clues to criminals through your updates".



She advised the public to take advantage of the heavy police presence to quickly report suspicious persons and situations to help protect life and property.