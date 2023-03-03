88
Menu
News

Boo Akufo-Addo when he comes there for 6th March - Barker-Vormawor to Ho residents

Oliver Barker Vormawor FTC Movement Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has called on the people of Ho to boo president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he attends the upcoming independence day celebrations.

The Volta Regional capital has been slated for the 66th national Independence Day ceebration going by a recent rotational policy by the government.

In a post on Facebook dated March 1, the activist cum lawyer explained why Akufo-Addo needed to be booed.

He wrote in part: "I am calling on the People of Ho to boo the President when he comes there for the 6th March. Boo him louder than he has ever been booed in his life before.

"Let him understand the trauma of his Presidency. Your ancestors fought for Independence. Singlehandedly Gbedemah kept the Revolution alive when Nkrumah was jailed," he stated.

He said the call to boo Akufo-Addo was the least that was being asked of them adding that Akufo-Addo has become an embodiment of "everything that Nkrumah will be repulsed by.

"Make Ghana Proud. Boo the President," he concluded.

President Akufo-Addo suffered a number of booing incidents last year notably at a concert in Accra and during an official trip to the Ashanti Region.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia suffered a similar fate when he attended the Hogbetsotso Za late last year.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: