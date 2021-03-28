Book on J.A. Braimah (Yagbonwura Timu) to be launched at Bole

The national launch of the book will take place on a later date in Accra

A book titled, “J.A. Braimah: Biography of a Trailblazer” would be launched on 2nd April 2021 at the plush Wuripe and Sons Royal Lodge at Bole in the Savannah Region during the Gonjaland Youth Association Congress.

This is the first of two programmes planned for the book launch. The national launch of the book will take place on a later date in Accra.



The book captures J.A. Braimah’s bumpy journey through the chieftaincy line of succession, as well as very fascinating Gonja history, with a focus on the Kpembe Traditional Area.



Bole-based Nkilgi Fm spoke to the author Mr. Alhassan Ahmed and he said; “the well-researched book is not just a biography of the first-ever M.P. and Cabinet Minister from the North, but a packed chronicle of the stormy political period of the pre and immediate post-independent Ghana, narrated through the lens of a man in whose soul the development of Ghana and the North in particular burns”.



He added that the book “highlights the slow but momentous inclusion of the North in the affairs of the Gold Coast, the mistrust that characterized the relationship between Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the leaders of the North, which culminated in the formation of the Northern Peoples Party, and the North’s struggle for a dignified independence.

“This biography of J. A. Braimah is a must-have for scholars, students, politicians and all who are interested in the twists and turns of this period”.



The author of the book, Mr. Alhassan Ahmed hails from Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



He is a passionate student of history and research and currently works at the Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) Department of the Ghana Education Service in the Kwahu West Municipality as ICT Coordinator, and Monitoring and Data Quality Officer.