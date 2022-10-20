Boos at Akufo-Addo's convoy shows even Kumasi people 'have had enough' - Apaak

President Akufo-Addo and Builsa South MP Clement Apaak

An ominous sign that even people in the New Patriotic Party's stronghold are tired of the current situation in which the country is, and the direction it is headed.

This is the view of Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak, whiles reacting to a viral video in which a presidential convoy is being booed in a part of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



"The people of Kumasi, a claimed stronghold, like the rest of us, have had enough. See reaction to NADAA'S convoy in Kumasi!" the MP captioned his tweet with an accompanying clip of the viral video.



NADAA is the initials of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was reportedly in the convoy that was booed whiles on his official tour of the region starting last Sunday.





Unlike the usual cheering and jamboree that meets the president in the NPP stronghold during any visit, Akufo-Addo’s convoy received hoots, boos and jeers as it made its way through the Central Business District of Kumasi on October 17.

As seen in videos shared via social media, some traders lined up along the stretch of the road booed away as the president and his convoy passed through the Adum Market to inspect the progress of work on the Kejetia/Central Market Project Phase II.



The booing of the president’s convoy has largely been attributed to the current state of the Ghanaian economy and the general economic hardship in the country.



Some three weeks ago, the president, in a similar fashion, was booed at a public event held at the Independence Square.



The president, who had mounted a podium to deliver an address during a Global Citizens Festival held in Ghana, was welcomed with wild boos and jeers.



With fuel prices increasing to record highs amidst high inflation and a poorly performing cedi against other major trading currencies, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the past months has not been in the good books of a significant part of the Ghanaian population.



SARA/PEN