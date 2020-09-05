Regional News

Borderless Alliance signs MoU with Junior Chamber

Borderless Alliance

Borderless Alliance, a private sector-led advocacy group that promotes regional economic integration and the free movement of goods and people in West Africa, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Junior Chamber International (JCI).

The MoU signed between Borderless and JCI aims at mobilizing African youth towards the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



The agreement signals the beginning of a long-term collaboration between the two organizations to leverage their expertise in the areas of trade advocacy and youth mobilization to encourage the youth to engage more actively in the continent's trade policies and governance issues.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Ziad Hamoui, the President of Borderless Alliance in Ghana said the deals seek to widen the geographic area of collaboration beyond the borders of Ghana and into other West African countries soon.



“We are pleased to associate ourselves with Junior Chamber International (JCI) in Ghana, because of their active presence in the country and across the continent,” the statement stated.

It said young entrepreneurs and women traders were among the most marginalized groups in economic integration and the opening up of the African markets for competition.



Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ghana is a non-profit organisation of young active citizens, aged 18 to 40, who are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities.



They are young active citizens who find targeted solutions to local issues that benefit and impact their communities, their world and their future.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.