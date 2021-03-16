Bosome Freho: Heavy rains cause havoc at Nsuaem #2; schools, CHPS compound shut

The roof of the school was ripped off by heavy rainstorm

A heavy rainstorm has torn through the Bosome Freho District town of Nsuaem Number 2, ripping off roofs and forcing the community’s only health centre to suspend operations.

The swaths of destruction on Wednesday, March 10, also forced health workers to evacuate to safety.



Correspondent Jonathan Ofori reports that the heavy rains accompanied by violent storms whirled around the community devouring everything on their way.



He said the rains terminated in the evening after wreaking havoc on public and private properties.



Roofs of homes and schools have been ripped off, trees have been uprooted and other properties have been destroyed, says Jonathan Ofori.



“The entire roof at the nurses’ quarters is gone just as that of the rooms of some two police officers who are seeking shelter at the inspector’s office”, reported Jonathan.

A physician assistant, Atuahene Ernest wants authorities to speed up the completion of a new CHPS Compound which has been left at the messy of the weather for several months.



“For now the beds, mattresses, folders and other equipment have been destroyed. We have suspended work and so patients will have to seek medical care at Asiwa”, Atuahene said adding: “This place is not conducive for us and so we want authorities to complete the health center so we can move in”.



A delegation led by the District Chief Executive and officials from the education and health services have since visited the facilities devastated by the storms and assessed the extent of damage.



The rainstorm is said to be the heaviest witnessed by the mining town in years.