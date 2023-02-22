Bosome Freho MP awards scholarships to 61 brilliant but needy tertiary students

The MP in a group picture with the beneficiaries

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon Kwasi Darko Boateng, has offered a scholarship worth GH¢75,000 to brilliant but needy tertiary students in his area for the 2023 academic year.

The MP on Monday, February 20, 2023, presented checks to 61 students who were approved by a committee set up to verify all applicants.



The beneficiary students are in the first, second, third and fourth years in universities, technical universities, colleges of education, nursing training colleges and other tertiary institutions.



At a short ceremony to present the checks, Hon Kwasi Darko Boateng said the move was in fulfillment of a promise made prior to the 2022 general elections.



"In my bid to become a lawmaker for Bosome Freho, I pledged to use my own salaries to provide a scholarship scheme for deserving students from this constituency."



"In the 2021-2022 academic year, some 35 students were given a scholarship scheme to further their education and just as I pledged, my office will continue to do this as long as I remain the MP of this area."

Hon Kwasi Darko Boateng added that the initiative is also to cushion the students to attain their academic goals.



"Many students face financial challenges in the constituency and the situation has affected their progression and performance in school and so therefore, the scholarship package will lessen the burden on parents and students," he added.



Some beneficiaries, after the presentation, thanked the legislator for the kind gesture.



The elated students together with their parents were full of praise for the MP for the roll-out of the scheme



They pledged to make the monies spent on them count by studying hard to excel in their various academic endeavors.