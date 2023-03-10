Bosome Freho MP cuts sod for construction of an Astroturf at Asiwa

The initiative is part of his efforts to expand infrastructure development of sports

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosome Freho Constituency of the Ashanti Region Mr. Kwasi Darko Boateng, has cut sod for the construction of an Astroturf pitch at Asiwa.

The project which is the initiative of the MP is being sponsored by the Ghana Gas Company Limited as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.



Work on the astroturf is expected to be completed within the next six months.



Speaking at a short event to cut the sod on Monday, March 6, 2023, Mr. Kwasi Darko Boateng said the construction of the pitch formed part of his efforts to expand infrastructure development of sports in his constituency



He added that the astroturf was one of the many infrastructural projects he was working on for his constituents.



The MP underscored the need for the youth to get modern training facilities to help shape their God-given talents.



"When we have a vibrant sporting life, it has positive effects on society, it opens up opportunities for commercial success and serves the community as well".

"We lobbied for three standard-size pitches and fortunately for us we are witnessing the construction of the first one here in Asiwa, there are other communities who will also benefit from this project."



We are fortunate because, Ghana Gas, as part of their social responsibility towards the youth, was kind to include Bosome Freho by providing a facility that would serve the interests of the youth".



"We are grateful to Government and Ghana Gas for providing funding to the project".



The chief of Asiwa, Nana Owusu Agyei Brempong who provided land for the project, people expressed their gratitude to the MP for the work that he had been doing for them in the constituency.



He said the project would go a long way to produce more football talents in the area.



He commended the Ghana Gas Company and government for the project adding that it would help unleash the God-given talent of some of the youth in the constituency.