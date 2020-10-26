Bosome Freho MP to construct a Community Center at Anyanso

MP for Bosome Freho Constituency, Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Member Parliament for Bosome Freho Constituency in Ashanti Region, Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern community center in the Anyanso constituency.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony which was held at the project's site in Anyanso, she noted that it will serve the community in terms of funeral events, political gatherings, wedding ceremonies, church crusades, and other programs which previously were being held in the open space.



The community centre according to the MP will accommodate about 10,000 people.



At the event, the Chief of Anyanso, Nana Kofi Agyare II in his address commended the Bosome Freho legislator for the wonderful project.



"We thank you for the wonderful project, we're no more going to think about rain or sunshine, our events are now secured. We're most grateful". He stated

He however pledged to support Hon Joyce Adwoa Akoh Dei on her mission to develop Become Freho.



"We're are ever ready to support you day or night for the development of Bosome Freho", he added.



The MP also cut the sod for the construction of a CHPs compound in Korchikrom



The health facility according to her, will assist to administer healthcare to the people of Korchikrom and nearby communities.

