Botenso residents in dire need of potable water

Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna MP for Wenchi observes as young girl fetches water

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Botenso community, a suburb of Nchiraa in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region, faces a daily problem of potable water for their various activities at home.



Botenso is a farming community that is known for the production of mass staple crops such as cocoyam, yam as well as the rearing of cattle.



The Member of Parliament for Wenchi Constituency, Hon Alhaji Haruna Seidu, in his visit to Botenso community on Sunday, February 21, 2020, followed few residents of the community to their only source of drinking water.



Mrs Mamunatu Safiah, a mother of three children, who led the Member of Parliament to the river, expressed deep concern about the river, which is being used for both farming activities and household chores.



"We have always had to battle for water in this community ever since I came here in 1998 but this social challenge continues to live with us", she complained.

Mrs Mamunatu Safiah continued that "our husbands have to use their motorbikes to get us water from Nchiraa in the dry season".



She, therefore, appealed to the new Member of Parliament for Wenchi to assist the Botenso community with a borehole.



A junior high school pupil who was seen fetching water from the river disclosed that she mostly absent herself from school in the dry season. "I walk on a long distance to Nchiraa to get water for my parents during the dry season", she stated.



Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna, who was visibly worried at the site of the only source of drinking water for a whole community, promised to take the necessary steps to get a borehole for the Botenso community.



"I will immediately, initiate the needed steps with the Wenchi Municipal Assembly to liaise with the appropriate department to ensure that potable water is provided to this community", the Member of Parliament for Wenchi assured them.





Sunday's visit by the Member of Parliament for Wenchi, Hon Alhaji Seidu Haruna, was part of a series of programmes to engage the various communities within his constituency, to identify social and developmental issues to discuss how those issues could be appropriately addressed.







