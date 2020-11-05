Both NDC, NPP scored ‘satisfactorily fair’ on IMANIFesto – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe heads think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has moved to quell the political interpretations being given to the 2020 IMANIFesto assessment report.

The IMANIFesto initiative by the policy think tank analyses the status of implementation of pledges contained in the manifesto of the ruling party.



It also assesses the feasibility of manifestos presented by political parties before elections and the impact of their promises on the livelihood of citizens.



In the latest IMANIFesto report on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, IMANI scored the administration 56.77%, three-points higher than it scored for the National Democratic Congress in 2012 under John Dramani Mahama.



Following the release of the final scorecard for the governing NPP on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, NPP and government communicators have sought suggest that the NPP performs better than the NDC.

But in a swift rebuttal on Thursday, November 5, 2020, Franklin Cudjoe said although the NPP obtained a high percentage point than the NDC, both parties obtained the same rating.



“In 2016, NDC's 540 promises were final score-carded 53% by the IMANIfesto assessor. In 2020, NPP's 510 promises were final score-carded 56.77% by the IMANIfesto assessor. Both parties performed 'satisfactorily fair' on the IMANIfesto scale,” he wrote on social media.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Information Minister, Pius Hadzide, has criticised the methodology used by IMANI on grounds that it fails to incorporate the views of the public in its assessment.