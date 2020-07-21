Health News

Both of my kidneys are damaged, my life is dependent on dialysis - Man narrates ordeal

William Bortey, a 26-year-old man who is currently battling the end stage of a chronic kidney failure disease has shared his story with GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.

Chronicling how he was diagnosed of the disease on 'GhanaWeb Special', William explained that in 2015, due to a strain in the relationship with his sister, which affected him psychologically, he was diagnosed with High Blood pressure.



A report by heart.org, states that High Blood Pressure (HBP or hypertension) is the second leading cause of kidney failure. The report explains that uncontrolled high blood pressure can cause arteries around the kidneys to narrow, weaken or harden. These damaged arteries are not able to deliver enough blood to the kidney tissue, thereby causing a kidney not to function properly.



William told GhanaWeb's Bernice Owusuwaa in the interview, that he resorted to the use of herbal medicines in curbing his High Blood Pressure but that only aggravated his current condition.



Five years down the line, without any symptoms, doctors informed him in January 2020 that both of his kidneys have been irreparably damaged following a visit to the hospital after a short illness.



His mother, who is a peasant farmer and trader by profession, has been forced to quit her job to care for her son, whose life is now solely dependent on a dialysis machine.

Mrs Bortey told GhanaWeb that, they are dependent on assistance from friends, family and loved ones to be able to go for the dialysis twice every week.



The family, his mother said, spends an amount of almost GHC600 only on the dialysis treatment; adding that, it has caused a lot of financial burden on them.



At the moment, the life of William is dependent friends, family and loved ones who in their small way support him financially.



William who used to work in a CCTV installation company before his current health condition aspires to be a businessman in the future and prays to recover by undergoing kidney transplant surgery which will cost GH¢160,000 in India.



He is, therefore, pleading with the general public and NGOs to support him financially. To help save him kindly donate to his MOMO details below:

Account Name: Bortey William



Account: MTN



MOMO Number: 0242746115



Watch the full video below:





