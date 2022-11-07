Both the NDC and NPP have rejected Ken Ofori-Atta - Duffuor

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has announced his bid to become the NDC flagbearer

A former Minister of Finance and an NDC 2024 presidential hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has said that the current finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is in an untenable position, with both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition rejecting him.

In an interview with Kasapa FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana called on Ofori-Atta to leave office on his own.



“He [finance minister] has been rejected by both sides. His own NPP party has rejected him and we in the NDC don’t want him. If I were him, I would go already,” he said.



Dr. Duffuor also stressed that Ken Ofori-Atta should not wait to be sacked so that he can reduce the uncertainties that his continued stay in office creates for the economy in general.



Two weeks ago, some 80 NPP MPs, in a press conference, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister.



They threatened to boycott government business in parliament in protest, should the president refuse to act.

The MPs, however, toned down on their immediate demand after a meeting with the president.



Earlier, some civil society groups and opposition parties had called for the removal of the finance minister over his supervision over the economy that has seen inflation skyrocketing, amid historic levels of local currency depreciation against the US dollar, as with a debt default hanging around the country.



Although he has been put under a lot of pressure recently to sack the finance minister over poor performance, who us also his cousin, President Akufo-Addo has insisted that the minister is one of his best performing appointees.



AE/BOG