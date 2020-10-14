Boy, 14, cooked kidnap story to avoid punishment – Police

Boy, 14, faked kidnapped to avoid punishment after he left home at 9:30am and returned after 4pm

On October 12, 2020, it was reported that a 14-year-old teenager was allegedly kidnapped by some unidentified men in Area 52 in Ho on Friday.

The victim, (name withheld) narrated that he was kidnapped when he stepped out of his house to pass urine.



He claimed that when he was taken to an unknown location, because he was blindfolded, he only heard a voice rejecting his gender.



According to him, it was for this reason he was abandoned in a sack around a popular pub called Mirage in Ho.



However, this story turned out to be false.

According to the police, the 14-year-old cooked up the story to avoid punishment from his parents for staying out long to play.



Ho Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alexander Yeboah, said the boy confessed to the police that he connived with his friend to avoid punishment at home after he left home at about 9:30 am and returned after 4:30 pm.



According to the GNA report, the police said the victims in the matter were juveniles thus the Police would review a corresponding punishment for such incidents.