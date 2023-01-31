Boy, 14, flogged by father and two teachers for missing school

The boy was mercilessly flogged by his father and two other teachers

Yaw Harrison, a father, and two teachers mercilessly flogged his fourteen-year-old son for absenteeism.

According to the information gathered, the boy, identified as Ransford, a JHS 3 student at Odomasi SDA in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region, was beaten by his father and two teachers for missing school.



An eyewitness, Kwasi Frimpong aka Efo, stated that the father stormed the school premises and dragged his son out of the classroom, and began flogging him. He was then joined by two other schoolteachers.

He claimed that the three men mercilessly flogged the boy.



He added that the victim had several bruises on his back and other parts of his body.