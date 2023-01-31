1
Menu
News

Boy, 14, flogged by father and two teachers for missing school

Ddw The boy was mercilessly flogged by his father and two other teachers

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Yaw Harrison, a father, and two teachers mercilessly flogged his fourteen-year-old son for absenteeism.

According to the information gathered, the boy, identified as Ransford, a JHS 3 student at Odomasi SDA in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region, was beaten by his father and two teachers for missing school.

An eyewitness, Kwasi Frimpong aka Efo, stated that the father stormed the school premises and dragged his son out of the classroom, and began flogging him. He was then joined by two other schoolteachers.

He claimed that the three men mercilessly flogged the boy.

He added that the victim had several bruises on his back and other parts of his body.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Related Articles: