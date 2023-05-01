Boy, 17, dies after two motorbikes collide at Gomoa Akraman

Police have commenced investigation into the accident

A 17-Year-old boy Atta Panin died on the spot while another person is in critical condition after two motorbikes crashed at Gomoa Akraman in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Sunday.

According to Atta Kakra, twin brother of the deceased, his brother who was on a motorbike was sent to buy fuel at Gomoa Akotsi but midway through the journey, another Okada Rider lost control and came into his brother’s lane leading to the collision.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital while the injured is receiving treatment at the St. Gregory Hospital.

Police have commenced investigation into the accident.