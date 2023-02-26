Boy, 19, paralysed after men in military uniform allegedly brutalised him

Innocent Aidoo has become paralysed after he was reportedly subjected to severe brutality

A 19-year-old Junior High School graduate, Innocent Aidoo has become paralysed after he was reportedly subjected to severe brutality by a spiritualist and some men in military uniform at Gomoa Mprumem in the Central region.

The spiritualist together with the suspected soldiers stormed the victim’s house and fire gunshots before beating him.



The victim has become bedridden and the hope of regaining his full health status hangs in the balance.



After spending days at the Catholic Hospital, the victim, Innocent Aidoo was transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and later transferred to Korle Bu when he still showed little sign of improvement.



The severity of the attack caused him to go into coma for several days and regained consciousness but in a paralyzed state.



According to doctors, part of his spinal cord and waist got fractured.

Aidoo who was preparing for Senior High School, his mum and two other siblings were attacked by Abdulai Nyamekye also known as Malam Yawadudu, a spiritualist based in Gomoa Ankamu near the Mprumem community together with some men in military apparel.



The Victim is said to have had a dispute over over money being proceeds of a galamsey business they conducted at Kwakukwaa, a small community also in the Central region.



The spiritualist and the said soldiers upon meeting the absence of Aidoo’s father at the family’s residence resorted to brutalising them amidst sporadic gunshots.



At the moment, Aidoo has been moved to a different residence as he has become traumatized.



Family of the victim are appealing to the state for justice to be delivered as the matter is currently pending before the Agona Swedru circuit court.

When contacted Malam Yawadudu, the spiritualist declined to talk to the media.



Youth in the area where the spiritualist is located demonstrated against him and demanded for his banishment two years ago.



They accused him of suspected ritual killings that occurred in the area.