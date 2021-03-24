Boy 21, electrocuted during rainstorm at Akatsi North

Tsakawo Moses was allegedly electrocuted in an area he sought refuge as a result of the rainstorm

A heavy rainstorm that hit some communities in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region in the late hours of Monday led to the death of a JHS 2 pupil.

Tsakawo Moses, a 21-year pupil of Agbondo Basic School was allegedly electrocuted around Ave- Adidotinu area when he went to seek refuge as a result of the rainstorm that had ripped-off their house.



Mr Julius Alex Dzamesi, the Assembly-member for the area disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased was among other three boys attempting to seek refuge when the incident occurred.



"The boys, numbering four, were seeking refuge after their building got ripped off by the rainstorm and during the process, Moses got electrocuted by a loose Low Voltage (LV) electric wire resulting in his instant death," he said.



The rainstorm ripped-off many roofs in areas such as Amule, Agbondo and Atanve.



The impacts of the floods have rendered some residents, many of whom are farmers including school pupils homeless.



Mr Godfred Root Kudalor, the Akatsi North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said to the GNA the rainstorm has caused serious damage to lives and properties.

He said a total of 41 houses were affected comprising of 88 adults with a breakdown of 48 women and 40 men.



Mr Kudalor said it has been revealed also that about 54 children were also affected.



"Currently, we have made available some church buildings to serve as safe haven for those without any place of abode while some others are also residing with their relations," he said.



Many of the residents in the affected areas per intelligence by the GNA, spent hours sweeping floodwaters from their homes while rescuing their personal belongings.



The rainstorm also ripped off the roof of a three-unit classroom block which was constructed by Pencils of Promise, a non-governmental organisation.



Residents in the affected areas are, therefore, appealing to the District Chief Executive for the area and other donors for their support.