Boy mistakenly shot by joint Military/Forestry Taskforce chasing truck

The boy is currently responding to treatment

A joint task force of Forestry and Military personnel chasing a cargo truck loaded with wood has mistakenly shot a boy at Agona Duakwa in Agona East District of the Central Region.

The boy was caught in the firing of gunshots by the taskforce while pursuing the driver illegally conveying large quantity logs.



Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan reported that the victim who was shot in the stomach is currently receiving treatment at the Hospital.

The taskforce reportedly went away without knowing that they had unintentionally shot someone.



Police have commenced an investigation into the incident.