Boy who stole ‘Sakawa’ ring risks losing finger

File photo

A young man who lives at Iron City in Kasoa of the Central Region is at of risk having a forefinger cut off after a ring got stuck on it.

Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare said the young man stole the ring from another friend.



But unknown to him [the victim], the ring was for spiritual purposes and should not come into contact with water.



All efforts to remove the ring has proved futile as half of the ring has been cut off with the remaining half remained stuck in the forefinger of the victim.

When contacted, the owner of the ring said he went for the ring from a spiritualist and was told not to allow water to touch the ring since it could come with consequences.



He disclosed that the only way the ring could be removed is for a baby to be sacrificed.



Some pastors and other spiritualists have attempted to remove the ring but failed.