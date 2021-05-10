Boycott Angel products for ‘sacking’ Captain Smart – Dr Steve Manteaw

Dr Steve Manteaw

Policy Analyst and Communication Strategist, Dr Steve Manteaw has suggested that people angry about the dismissal of journalist Godsbrain Blessed Captain Smart should boycott the products of the Angel group of companies, Mr Smart’s employer.

Captain Smart was taken off air after he launched criticisms of some high-ranking Government officials. His fate was instigated, allegedly, by powerful people in Government who had put pressure on his employers to take him off air.



His suspension from Angel FM has been widely criticised, with many calling it a manifestation of the culture of silence being trumpeted by Ghanaians in recent times.



For Dr Manteaw, a respected anti-corruption campaigner and good governance advocate, products from the mother company of Angel FM should be boycotted so as to “install sanity”.

” The best way to register our disdain about the removal of Capt. Smart from the airwaves is to boycott Angel products. We have the power to install sanity,” he suggested.



The Angel Group of Companies into a wide array of businesses apart from the media under the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).