Boyfriend kills girlfriend, 23, turns himself in to police

The suspect-boyfriend turned himself in to the police

A 23-year-old lady has been reportedly killed by her boyfriend at Trom, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Confirming the news and commencement of investigations into the crime, the Eastern Regional Police Command said the lifeless body of the lady was found in her rented apartment on the night of Saturday, June 17, 2023, after the suspect; her boyfriend, led them there, a report by 3news.com has said.



The report added that some co-tenants of the deceased had said that they were surprised that such a crime had happened without them hearing any shouts for help from her room.



“I saw him when he entered, he didn’t even greet us. He looked calm in demeanour. I am so shocked this has happened. When he entered, we were already having the naming ceremony. This is so sad,” a male tenant said, the report said.



The report added that the suspect-boyfriend of the 23-year-old turned himself in after allegedly using a sharp object to commit the crime.



The police said they had been unsuccessful in going back on Sunday, June 18, 2023, to retrieve the murder weapon, but said that a careful observation of the scene showed that the deceased struggled before her death.

The police, the report added, are being aided by the suspect in their continuous investigations into the matter.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:









AE/WA