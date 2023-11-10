Boyfriend strangles girlfriend to death at Mpatuom

File photo

A 20-year-old guy has reportedly strangled his girlfriend to death in his room for three days in the Amansie West district of Ashanti Region.

The guy identified by the locals as Kojo Ben kept the body of his deceased girlfriend, Sarah Adadzoa, in his room for three days after strangling her to death.



Speaking about the incident, the elder sister of the deceased told the media that her kid sister left the house on the night of Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to sleep at the boyfriend’s place but never returned home the following day.

“He went to sleep at the boyfriend’s place and never retuned the following morning. We asked Kojo Ben about the whereabouts of my sister, but he said he had not seen her the previous night, not knowing he had strangled her to death and had kept her body in his room.”



“We were there on Wednesday, and someone came to inform us about what the guy had done to my sister. I rushed to his house with my husband, and we found the lifeless body of my sister in the guy’s room,” she said, as aired by Rainbow Radio Accra.