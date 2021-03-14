Brace yourselves up for more hardship – Minority Leader to Ghanaians

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Brace yourselves up for increased hardships, that's the warning from the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu to Ghanaians, following the Budget reading on Friday, March 12, 2021.

According to Mr. Iddrisu, the 2021 budget presents no hope for the Ghanaian worker, because the introduction of new taxes by government in the budget statement is clear indications that prices of commodities will go up.



Government is seeking to introduce four new levies and increase other existing ones this year.



Some of the levies in question are COVID-19 health levy, Petroleum levy, Sanitation and Pollution levy as well as financial sector clean up levy.



These according to the caretaker Finance Minister, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu are to cater for the difficulties faced by the economy due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the financial sector clean-up.

Mr. Iddrisu who was speaking to Accra-based Citi Fm lambasted the Akufo-Addo government for seeking to increase the ESLA levy.



According to him, while in opposition, the NPP described the ESLA levy as a nuisance tax but are now enjoying it as a credible source of revenue.



“There is no hope. Ghanaians must brace themselves up for increased hardship and increased suffering because it means that there will be petro hikes with ESLA that they described a few years ago as a nuisance tax. But they are back to it as a credible source of revenue which is a lack of principle.”