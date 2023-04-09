'Braggadocious Bryan Acheampong should learn from history' - Ablakwa draws in tracherous NDC MPs

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has cautioned Minister for Agric, Bryan Acheampong to tread cautiously citing his recent statements on never handing over power to the opposition after 2024 polls.

Ablakwa said his colleague MP for Abetifi is better off learning from how real mighty men have been toppled by people power.



He took a swipe at colleague NDC MPs who defied the party late last month to vote in support of the approval of Acheampong as minister. Acheampong was approved with votes from the NDC MPs along with five other appointees of president Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"We blame those treacherous MPs but Braggadocious Bryan Acheampong should learn from history," Ablakwa said in a social media post that referenced countries where presidents were chased out or deposed by protesters.



"From Sri Lanka, Sudan, Ecuador, Tunisia, Yemen, Burkina Faso, Philippines, Algeria, Guatemala, Egypt, Mali, Bolivia, CAR, El Salvador, Chile to Iranians overthrowing the Shah; history is replete with real mighty men crushed by PEOPLE POWER," the post added.



Bryan Acheampong booms at Kwahu



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."







