Brave immigration officer who saved two police officers promoted

Nurideen Abdul-Ganiew Takra receiving his award

An Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICO II), Nurideen Abdul-Ganiew Takra, who saved two police officers, has been promoted to the rank of AICO I by The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI) Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq).

Two police officers in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region who were detailed to respond to a distress call from a church were reportedly rescued by an Immigration Officer in what could have gotten the officers killed.



The police officers were reportedly subdued by a man attacking worshippers at the Anglican Church in Sefwi Wiawso.



But for the timely intervention of AICOII Nurudeen Abul-Ganiew Takra, an immigration officer stationed at the Western North Regional Immigration Office, an inspector and corporal would have been murdered by a violent attacker who is currently in police custody.



Following this development, the Officer was promoted in a decoration ceremony at the Immigration National Headquarters in Accra.



AICO I Takra, an Officer stationed at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, received a huge commendation for his swift intervention.

The Director of the Migration Unit at the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Dominic Afriyie Agyemang speaking on behalf of the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, described the act of overcoming fear to save the lives of two policemen and onlookers as heroic and praiseworthy.



Mr. Agyemang bemoaned recent horrific incidents that resulted in the deaths of some officers, stating that “the recent murders of the young military man at Ashaiman and an Immigration Officer at Bawku are still fresh in our memories, but should not deter officers from fighting for peace and unity for our country,” citinewsroom.com reports.



AICO I Takra was awarded a plaque, a certificate and a citation in recognition of his heroism.



COP Doku called on other security agencies, especially the GIS and the Ghana Police Service, to strengthen partnerships and develop a better sense of solidarity since they shared a common goal of maintaining peace and order.



YNA/OGB