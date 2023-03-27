Breakdown of the number of NDC MPs who went rogue and approved Akufo-Addo’s nominees

Leadership of NDC MPs in Parliament

The major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), appears to be in turmoil following the decision by some of the party’s members of Parliament (MPs) to defy the order to vote against the approval of ministerial and judicial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Leading figures in the party, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have slammed the MPs who broke ranks and have accused them of betraying NDC supporters and Ghanaians for their selfish interest.



The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has challenged the said MPs, who were allegedly bribed, according to Cape Coast South MP, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, to come out and tell Ghanaians why they voted to approve Akufo-Addo's nominees.



This article looks at the number of NDC MPs who voted to approve each of the six ministerial and two judicial appointees of Akufo-Addo.



How the MPs voted:



In all, 272 members of Parliament were present in the House during the vote to approve the appointees, 136 for the majority caucus and 136 for the minority caucus. So, should all the MPs have voted for their sides, the nominees would have been disapproved since a tie means rejections, according to the roles of the House.



KT Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry

Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry with 154 YES votes, 116 NO votes, one rejected ballot and one abstention.



So, should all the 136 NPP MPs present have voted for him, it means that at least 18 NDC MPs voted to approve him.



Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture:



Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) was approved as the Minister of Food and Agriculture with 167 YES votes, 98 NO votes, one rejected vote and 2 abstentions.



So, should all the 136 NPP MPs present should have voted for him, it means that at least 31 NDC MPs voted for him.



Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs:

Also, Stephen Asamoah Boateng was approved to become the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs with 147 YES votes, 122 NO votes and three abstentions.



This means that at least 11 NDC parliamentarians voted to approve Asamoah Boateng’s appointment.



Mohammed Amin, Minister of State (at the Finance Ministry):



One hundred and fifty-two (152) MPs voted to approve Mohammed Amin as the Minister of State (at the Finance Ministry), with 123 voting to reject his approval and 3 others abstaining.



This implies that at least 16 NDC MPs voted to approve Mohammed Amin.



Stephen Amoah, deputy minister of Trade and Industry:

Also, 146 MPs voted to approve Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, to become the deputy minister for Trade and Industry which means that at least 10 NDC MPs voted with the majority caucus.



One hundred and twenty-three (146) rejected his nomination and 3 abstained from voting.



Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Supreme Court Judge:



George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, appointment as a Supreme Court Judge was approved by 139 parliamentarians with 133 voting No.



This means that a minimum of 3 NDC MPs voted to approve him.



Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court:

Also, 138 MPs voted to approve Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court, to the Supreme Court which means that at least 2 NDC MPs voted to confirm them.



