Breaking News: Jomoro Municipal Police Commander allegedly commits suicide

The late Deputy Superintendent of Police Zeprain Zenge

Correspondence from Western Region:

Information reaching GhanaWeb indicates that, the Jomoro Municipal Police Commander in the Western Region, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Zeprain Zenge, has allegedly committed suicide.



DSP Zenge allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his gun on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his official Bungalow at Half Assini, a close source told GhanaWeb, adding that the late DSP Zenge left a note behind, that reads: "I am fed up in this world".



Sources close to the Jomoro Municipal Command told GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent that the sad incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.



Public Relations Officer of the Western Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku, though confirmed his death to GhanaWeb, declined to give further information.



She, however, promised to give further details in the coming days, when investigations are complete.

The mortal remains of DSP Zeprain Zenge, is yet to be deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



The Late DSP Zeprain Zenge was posted to Jomoro Municipality as the Municipal Commander in early 2017.



The late DSP Zenge is from Nandom in the Northern Region and died at age 57.



Jomoro was his first place to work as a District Commander.



