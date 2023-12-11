Breaking Yoke Ministry International marks 20th anniversary

The 20th anniversary celebration of Breaking Yoke Ministry

Source: lifestylebyrna

Breaking Yoke Ministry, popularly known as the City of Power, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Klagon NDC, off the Ashiaman road. The theme of the celebration was “Twenty Years of God Covering Our Shame and Manifesting Our Glory.”

Founded in 2003 by His Excellency Prophet Dr. Cephas Kwame Kpegah Tamakloe, Breaking Yoke Ministry began as a small morning devotion service held in the founder’s living room with only three members.



However, the powerful demonstrations of God’s presence attracted more people daily, leading to the relocation of the fellowship to a space under a large neem tree in Nungua Odikoman, Greater Accra Region, on Sunday, December 14, 2003. This marked the official establishment of the church.



During one of the church’s powerful Friday night services, known as watch night services, a remarkable event occurred. As the members fervently recited the church slogan, “Fire, Fire, Fireeee!”, a demonic witch mysteriously fell from the sky during the service.



This incident garnered significant public attention and media coverage, contributing to the church’s rapid growth.



To accommodate the growing congregation, the church acquired a vast land in 2008 to construct a gigantic auditorium. However, in 2009, local authorities unexpectedly demolished a completed section of the auditorium, causing significant setbacks.

Undeterred by this challenge, Prophet Dr. Kpegah remained steadfast and used the opportunity to acquire even more land to expand the church’s capacity to over 18,000 members. This project is currently ongoing.



Additionally, the church has established branches in other regions of Ghana and acquired 10 buses to facilitate transportation for members, particularly those in need, to attend services.



Breaking Yoke Ministry boasts a well-maintained sanctuary with ample parking space, a playground, a respectable pipe organ, and comfortable pews. Prophet Kpegah’s vision is to build a thriving community where believers can experience God’s power and glorify His name worldwide.



In preparation for the 20th-anniversary celebration, the church launched a



special commemorative cloth in the 4th quarter for congregants to wear on

the day of the event. Reflecting the church’s foundation built on prayer and



fasting, a 100-day fasting and praying period is currently underway to



spiritually fortify the members for the celebration.



On December 10, Breaking Yoke congregants gathered for a grand celebration filled with praise, worship, and powerful ministers from around the globe. The event is expected to attract people from all walks of life.



Regular worship services are held on Sundays from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and are also streamed online. Weekday services include spiritual checkups on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and deliverance and spiritual direction sessions on Fridays from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.