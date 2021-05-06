Breaking the 8: Ishmael Ashitey eyes NPP National Chair position

Ishmael Ashitey, Former Greater Accra Regional Minister

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has dropped hints of contesting the National Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to the media following what could be described as “seeming pressure” from party faithful for him to lead the party in the 2024 elections as chairman, Ishmael Ashitey, said, the decision to contest the national chairman position for the NPP “is a long old project” aimed at breaking the 8 years jinx.



According to him, even though he is still consulting party elders including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some big shots, his neutrality and openness with regards to leadership, will help the party go into the 2024 elections with a united front irrespective of who becomes the party’s flagbearer.



He said his past record as Regional Chairman of the NPP which saw the party move from 9 parliamentary seats to 21 seats under his reign, speaks volumes of his leadership abilities.



On plans to reorganize the party’s grassroot base and also retake parliamentary seats that were lost by the party in the 2020 elections, the three term MP for Tema East and a two-term regional Chairman for the NPP said, there is the need for the party to take a critical look at how polling station executives are selected or elected.

He also stressed the need to create an enabling environment for all persons wishing to contest party positions to have a free and fair process.



He believes the practice whereby MPs are imposed on party members will be a thing of the past under his leadership.



Meanwhile, some party executives of the NPP in the region have thrown their weight behind Mr Ashietey calling on the party faithful to elect him as National Chairman.



Party executives in the Tema East, Kpone Katamanso, Korley Klortey and Krowor constituencies in the Greater Accra region, have all thrown their support behind the Ishmael Ashitey.