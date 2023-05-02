Breaking the 8 With DMB holds induction and orientation for national, regional coordinators

The executives during the induction and orientation

Source: Zak Rahman, Contributor

The leadership of a pro-Bawumia volunteer group called, the ‘Breaking The 8 With DMB’ held a two-day induction and orientation programme for its national and regional executives from Thursday, 27th April to Friday, 28th April, 2023 in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The programme brought onboard all the regional coordinators of the group from the sixteen (16) regions of the country as well as its national officers. Resource persons from teamDMB including Nii Adjei-Sowah, former Mayor of Accra and Hon. Steven Amoah (MP of Nhyieso and Deputy Trade & Industry Minister) among several others facilitated the training sessions.



Addressing the media after the two-day event, the National Cordinator of volunteer group and a party patron, Rahman Zak, explained that the essence of the training programme was to better equip its members on the most appropriate campaign strategies to deploy ahead of the NPP’s presidential primaries, and to also provide an opportune platform for discussions on the DMB project while arming the participants with the message of the #ItIsPossible agenda.



Rahman Zak disclosed that the ‘Breaking The 8 With DMB’ volunteer group was formed some two and half years ago and has been working on the ground with its nationwide structures including its constituency coordinators across all the 275 constituencies of the country to advance the political interest of H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he described as the NPP’s best bet to win the 2024 general elections.













