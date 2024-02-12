'Breaking the 8' must be proven with good works in the eyes of ordinary Ghanaian - Rev. Kwesi Inkoom tells NPP

Rev. Lawrence Inkoom

Source: Daniel Mensah

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is optimistic about retaining power in the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary general elections themed "Breaking the 8" with their flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

They are of the firm belief that the Ghanaian citizenry will give them another 4-year term to govern the nation.



Meanwhile, in the wake of the upcoming 2024 general elections, the NPP's slogan "Breaking The 8" has prompted some Ghanaians, including men of God and social commentators, to share their views and opinions on the New Patriotic Party slogan.



Renowned man of God who doubles as the head pastor for Word of Life Assemblies of God Church at Sepaase in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of Ashanti Region, Rev. Lawrence Inkoom, has remarked that the governing New Patriotic Party must prove with good works in the eyes of the ordinary Ghanaian why they should break the 8.



According to the man of God, "Breaking the 8" should not come from the NPP themselves but from what they have been able to do since ascending the throne.



Rev. Lawrence Inkoom cited that even former President Kufuor, who did good work, couldn’t "Break the 8" so how can an unperformed government?

"They {NPP} should stop using words like Breaking the 8 to avoid creating chaos in the upcoming general elections," Rev. Inkoom emphasizes.



Head pastor, Rev. Lawrence Inkoom, called on the entire NPP party executives and sympathizers to think about the country first and leave who becomes the next president of the Republic of Ghana to the ordinary Ghanaians to decide for themselves to ensure peace and unity in the country.



Rev. Inkoom therefore cautioned Ghanaians to be vigilant when going to the polls on December 7, 2024, to vote and urges the electorate to watch the two candidates, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama carefully and vote for a competent, honest, and truthful person to lead Ghana.



Notwithstanding, he asked, "If a driver and his mate failed to ensure the safety of their passengers, can that mate be entrusted to handle the same vehicle?"



In his closing remarks, Rev. Lawrence Inkoom indicated that Ghana's destiny in the hands of H.E. Mahamudu Bawumia won't be safe to the extent that the same person on Sunday was called Timothy, and on Friday, Jummah Mubarak was also called Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia. Such characters cannot be trusted to be the president of the Republic of Ghana.