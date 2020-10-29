Breast Cancer: Policewomen, wives undergo breast screening

The month of October is recognised as breast cancer awareness month

Policewomen and wives of police officers are currently undergoing breast screening in commemoration of breast cancer awareness month.

Director-General of Police Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah at the launch of the weeklong celebration, revealed that the Police Service is concerned about the wellbeing of personnel.



“The Ghana Police Service has attached premium importance to the wellbeing of police personnel as well as their immediate family members. One of the flagship programmes introduced to ensure the safety of personnel and that of their families is this year’s maiden breast cancer awareness week. The programme which is in three sections seeks to educate, screen and diagnose personnel (if any) and their families for the disease," she said.



She revealed that renowned resource persons from the health sector have been identified and invited to give lectures on varied topics on the programme and also for the screening sections.



“I wish to encourage all gathered here to pay attention and also become breast cancer ambassadors to spread the news to ensure that those who could not have the opportunity to be here also benefit from your experience.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank the IGP for his commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of personnel and their dependents. His selfless leadership has witnessed the introduction of initiatives which are more human-centred and in support of the vision of the Police Administration”, she hailed.



On her part, President of the Police Wives Association (POLWA) Mrs Regina Oppong-Boanuh urged her colleagues to show solidarity to the numerous people, especially women who are battling breast cancer and also to celebrate those women who are breast cancer survivors.



“Let’s encourage the women in our lives, our mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends, to go for mammogram examination for early detection. It is imperative to reiterate that breast cancer can be cured when it is detected early enough”, she advised.