Breast Cancer: Pray but go to the hospital for treatment – Doctor advises women

An Oncologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Dr. Joel Yarney, has warned women against full reliance on complementary and alternative medicine in the treatment of breast cancer.

According to him, most breast cancer patients report to health facilities with advanced stages of the disease as they initially resort to the cure of prayer camps and the use of herbal medicines.



“If you want to use herbal medicine, you come to the hospital. Do your Chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy, after that you can use your herbal medicine if you so wish but to say that you will not come and just rely on that alone is not the best,” Dr. Yarney advised.



He has assured women who are living with the fear of losing their breast that doctors can help save them once they seek treatment at the early stages.

“Unfortunately, people go to prayer camps and by the time they come to us (hospital), it is too advanced. I have nothing against praying but come to the hospital and continue praying.”



